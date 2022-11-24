US Slams Taliban for Publicly Flogging Afghan Men and Women

The U.S. special envoy for women, girls and human rights in Afghanistan has sharply criticized the ruling Islamist Taliban for organizing public floggings of people, including women, accused of “moral crimes” such as theft and adultery.

“This is both appalling and a dangerous sign that the Taliban are becoming more defiant in showing the world that they are embracing the policies of the past,” Rina Amiri said on Twitter.

Her reaction came a day after the Taliban Supreme Court said that 11 men and three women had been flogged “for different sins, including adultery, robbery and other forms of corruption” in a football stadium in the country’s east.

The announcement noted that the punishment was administered Wednesday morning "in the presence of respected scholars, security forces, tribal elders and local residents.”

It is the latest sign of the Taliban applying their strict interpretation of Islamic law, known as Sharia, to criminal justice, and restoring polices of their previous rule from 1996 to 2001, when flogging was taking place in much of Afghanistan.

“It didn’t end up well before and it will once again take the country on a perilous path,” Amiri warned.

Earlier this month, reclusive Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered senior judges to apply Sharia punishments in cases already concluded. Taliban authorities have since implemented public floggings in at least two provinces for crimes such as adultery, false accusations of adultery, theft, banditry, alcohol consumption, apostasy and sedition.

The Supreme Court said about two weeks ago that 19 people, including nine women, were lashed in northeastern Takhar province for adultery, theft and running away from home. They all were lashed 39 times each, it said.

The Sharia legal system is derived from Islam’s holy book, the Quran, and the deeds as well as sayings of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Taliban returned to power in August 2021 after almost 20 years of insurgency against U.S.-led NATO troops and their Afghan partners. The international troops withdrew from Afghanistan just days after the Taliban seized power.

No country has yet to formally recognize the Taliban rule over human rights and terrorism-related concerns. The international community has been pressing the Islamist rulers to reverse restrictions on Afghan women if they want legitimacy for their men-only government.

Since they seized power in August 2021, the Taliban have ordered women to cover their faces in public, not undertake long road trips without a close male relative and ordered many female government staff members to stay at home. Women are banned from visiting gyms, parks and public baths.

While public and private universities are open to women across Afghanistan, teenage girls are not allowed to attend secondary schools from grades seven to 12.

U.S. envoy Amiri also criticized the Taliban for dissolving the Afghan Independent Bar Association in November of last year, saying it was a model of gender inclusion.

"Now women are sidelined from practicing law & many women judges & lawyers are forced to beg for food for their children rather than use their skills. Such injustice,” she said in a separate tweet Thursday.

The Taliban defend their governance, saying it is in line with Afghan culture and Islamic law.