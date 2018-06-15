Beijing Ready to Retaliate Against US Tariffs on Chinese Goods

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he would proceed with 25-percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese technology imports, intensifying a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.



Trump followed through on a promise to crack down on what he considers to be unfair trade practices by China, imposing tariffs on goods that "contain industrially-significant technologies."



"These tariffs are essential to preventing further unfair transfers of American technology and intellectual property to China, which will protect American jobs," Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.



China said Friday it would retaliate with $50 billion in tariffs on American goods. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing would immediately "take necessary measures to defend our legitimate rights and interests."

China has also compiled a list of $50 billion in U.S. products that would face retaliatory tariffs, including agricultural products that could potentially harm Trump's large voter base in rural areas.

Trump previously imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, drawing stinging rebukes from U.S. allies.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the U.S. Thursday to make a "wise decision" as the deadline for the Trump administration to release the list of tariffs targeting Chinese goods approached.



Speaking at news briefing in Beijing flanked by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Chinese government's top diplomat said China and the U.S. are at a crucial phase, a point where opportunities and challenges are rising. He urged the U.S. to not take any unilateral steps on trade that would create obstacles for future negotiations.



North Korea discussions

Pompeo's visit to Beijing came just days after Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un held their first summit in Singapore and the visit was largely about briefing China's leaders on the meeting and discussing the path forward.



"We really appreciate all that China did to help put us in a place where that summit could happen and we thank you for that," Pompeo said. "There is still more work to be done by China and the United States to get to the ultimate outcome."



One key challenge the two face regarding North Korea is pushing forward denuclearization on the peninsula and the question of when sanctions should be loosened.



China is North Korea's biggest trading partner.Trump has praised Beijing's support of the international community's toughest round of sanctions on North Korea to date, but he also noted at his post summit news conference in Singapore that China clearly has already begun to loosen its grip a bit.



Pompeo said that during his meeting with Wang Yi, China reaffirmed its commitment to honoring the U.N. Security Council resolutions.The secretary said that while the resolutions have room for relief in them, the two agreed that when appropriate that would be considered.



"We have made it very clear, that the sanctions and the economic relief that North Korea will receive will only happen after the full denuclearization, the complete denuclearization of North Korea," Pompeo said.