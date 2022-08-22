US, South Korea Launch Military Drills

The United States and South Korea launched their annual military exercises Monday, the biggest joint drills in years after scaling back operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The exercises are due to last until September 1, and include field exercises and potentially tens of thousands of troops.

North Korea has objected to the drills in the past, saying they are meant to be a rehearsal of an invasion.

Last week, North Korea fired two cruise missiles, the latest in what has been a record year for such launches.

The exercises also come after North Korea dismissed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s offer last week to provide North Korea with economic aid in exchange for steps toward denuclearization.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.