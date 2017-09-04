US, South Korean Presidents Agree on Push for Stronger Sanctions Against North

U.S. President Donald Trump and his counterpart in Seoul on Monday agreed to lift payload restrictions on South Korean missiles and to push for even stronger sanctions at the United Nations against North Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for the United Nations to consider blocking oil shipments to the North, government officials in Seoul told reporters.

Trump’s 40-minute phone call with Moon took place a day after North Korea conducted what it says was a test of its new thermonuclear weapon.

The two leaders discussed countermeasures against North Korea's sixth nuclear test "in-depth," according to a news release from South Korean presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun.



Following the detonation at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, Trump criticized Moon’s government for “talk of appeasement.”

The U.S. president and some of his key Cabinet members are warning Pyongyang of a massive military response if it directly threatens America or its allies.



Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are vowing to stop all U.S. trade with any country doing business with North Korea.

That threat primarily targets Pyongyang’s neighbor and main trading partner, China.

More than 90 percent of North Korea’s trade income on exports come from China.