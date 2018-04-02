US Stock Indexes Plunge

U.S. stocks plunged again Monday after President Donald Trump unleashed a new verbal attack on giant online retailer Amazon, while China retaliated with new tariffs against U.S. products in response to levies Trump has imposed on Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 key stocks dropped by nearly 3 percent in mid-afternoon trading, while the Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq indexes also fell sharply.

At the start of trading in the second quarter of 2018, the S&P's broad group of 500 stocks dropped through its average over the last 200 days, a plunge that had not occurred in three other steep sell-offs in the last couple of weeks.

Trump, three times in the last few days, has criticized Amazon. Its founder, Jeff Bezos, separately owns The Washington Post, whose revelatory stories on Trump and his administration frequently draw his ire.

The U.S. leader says Amazon's large-scale operations are detrimental to the business success of small retailers that cannot compete with its high-volume sales. Trump has also complained that the fees Amazon pays to the U.S. Postal Service to deliver merchandise the retailer sells are too low, costing the quasi-governmental agency hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue, although the Postal Service says its contract with Amazon is profitable.

"Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon," Trump said in his latest broadside against the retail giant. "THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country...not a level playing field!"

Since Trump started verbally attacking Amazon, the company has lost more than $37 billion in market value.

China's announcement that it is increasing duties on 128 categories of U.S. imports, products worth $3 billion in annual trade, also worried stock investors that Beijing's response to the Trump tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports could spark an all-out trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Atsi Sheth, an analyst for Moody's Investors Service, said, "The importance of tariff announcements by both the U.S. and China lies in what they may portend for overall bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries."

Late Monday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters issued a statement saying, in part, that China needs to stop "its unfair trading practices which are harming U.S. national security and distorting global markets."