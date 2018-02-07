US Stocks Down at Wednesday's Close

U.S. stocks were down at the close of Wednesday's trading after a day of fluctuating prices. The S&P 500 lost half a percent, the Dow was off nearly one-tenth of a percent, and the NASDAQ fell more than 1 percent.

Earlier Wednesday in Asia and Europe, the Euro STOXX 50 Index gained 1.8 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose two-tenths of a percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed nearly 1 percent lower.

Wednesday's trading followed days of wild price swings in global markets.

For the first time since the massive sell-off began last week, U.S. President Donald Trump, who has frequently commented on market gains during his presidency, offered remarks via Twitter about the recent wild swings in stock valuations.

Trump's tweet may have been in reference to Friday's U.S. government report that the economy generated 200,000 jobs in January and that wages increased at their fastest pace in eight years.

U.S. stocks have performed well since Trump entered the White House more than one year ago. The broad-based Standard & Poor's 500 Index, for example, climbed nearly 24 percent during a one-year period ending January 31.

The impressive performance has help lift Trump's sagging job approval rating, according to a new Quinnipiac University National Poll released Wednesday. Forty percent of voters approve of his performance — his best rating in seven months. Fifty-five percent disapprove.



