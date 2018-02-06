US Stocks Swing Wildly But Post Gains by Close

U.S. stock markets closed higher after a turbulent day of steep ups and downs.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 567 points, or 2.3 percent, on Tuesday, recouping nearly half of the 1,175-point plunge Monday. Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 39 points, or 1.5 percent.

Prices fluctuated wildly after regaining ground following a sharply lower open on the heels of sell-offs earlier in the day in Asia and Europe, and one day after the Dow shed the most points in a single day in its more than 120-year history.

The Dow fell 530 points at the market open and the more broad-based Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500) tumbled 1.3 percent.

Earlier Tuesday, Asia's benchmark stock indexes collapsed, as Monday's massive sell-offs on Wall Street rolled across the globe.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost as much seven percent of its value at one point during the trading session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index followed suit, dropping just over five percent in its worst trading day since August 2015.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 2.64 percent while the German DAX fell 2.3 percent, and the French CAC 40 was off 2.35 percent.