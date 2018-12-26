US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Surgery

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a New York hospital after undergoing surgery to remove two malignant growths from her lung.



"Justice Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital yesterday and is recuperating at home," Kathy Arberg, public information officer for the Supreme Court, said on Wednesday.

Ginsburg had been at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York following the procedure last Friday.



The growths were discovered during tests conducted after Ginsburg broke three ribs in a fall in November.



Arberg said in a statement Friday that no other growths were found in scans before the procedure and that no additional treatment was planned.



The Supreme Court is set to hear its next arguments on January 7.

Ginsburg has been treated in the past for colon cancer and pancreatic cancer, and did not miss any argument sessions.



The 85-year-old is the most senior liberal justice on the court. She has been an associate justice since 1993.