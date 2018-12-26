Accessibility links

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Surgery

  • VOA News
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles as she answers questions from first-year students at Georgetown Law, Sept. 26, 2018, in Washington.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a New York hospital after undergoing surgery to remove two malignant growths from her lung.

"Justice Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital yesterday and is recuperating at home," Kathy Arberg, public information officer for the Supreme Court, said on Wednesday.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits onstage as the third speaker of the David Berg Distinguished Speakers Series, during an event organized by the Museum of the City of New York, Dec. 15, 2018.
Court Says Justice Ginsburg Up and Working After Surgery

Ginsburg had been at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York following the procedure last Friday.

The growths were discovered during tests conducted after Ginsburg broke three ribs in a fall in November.

Arberg said in a statement Friday that no other growths were found in scans before the procedure and that no additional treatment was planned.

The Supreme Court is set to hear its next arguments on January 7.
Films on Iconic Justice Ginsburg Detail Exceptional Life and Contributions

Ginsburg has been treated in the past for colon cancer and pancreatic cancer, and did not miss any argument sessions.

The 85-year-old is the most senior liberal justice on the court. She has been an associate justice since 1993.

