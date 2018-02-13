US Teen Dominates Olympic Halfpipe Snowboarding

Chloe Kim was dominant as the 17-year-old American took the gold medal Tuesday in the halfpipe snowboarding event at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

Kim put up a score of 93.75 on the first of her three runs in the final and then finished with a near perfect 98.75 in her third run. She becomes the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal.

China's Liu Jiayu took the silver while American Arielle Gold finished third with the bronze.

Men's Alpine combined event , speedskating



In the men's Alpine combined event, skiing great Marcel Hirscher of Austria won his first career gold medal. Hirscher has won several World Cup titles but had never taken first place in the Olympics.

France's Alexis Pinturault took the silver while countryman Victor Muffat-Jeandet took the bronze.

In other events, Italy's Arianna Fontana won the gold medal in the women's 500 meter short track speedskating, with the silver going to Yara van Kerhof of the Netherlands. Canada's Kim Boutin took the bronze.

Curling



Canada won the first Olympic gold medal in curling mixed doubles, defeating Switzerland 10-3. The event made its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang.

Meanwhile, Japanese speedskater Kei Saito has been suspended from the Games after testing positive for a banned substance.

Saito arrived at the athletes village in the host South Korean city last Monday and was tested shortly after taking part in a training session. He was given a provisional suspension by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after testing positive for acetalozamide, a diuretic which can be used to mask performance-enhancing drugs.

Norovirus woes



Separately, norovirus has been an issue at this year's Winter Games, although no athletes are known to have been infected.

South Korean heath authorities on Tuesday said the outbreak that has sickened staff and volunteers was likely caused by contaminated water used to prepare food.

Nearly 200 cases have been confirmed since February 1.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the norovirus is very contagious and can be transmitted from an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces. The CDC says the virus can lead to stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.