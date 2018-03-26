US to Expel Russian Intel Officers in Response to Spy Poisoning

The United States will expel dozens of Russian intelligence officers from the U.S., in response to the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy on British soil.

White House officials made the announcement Monday. Moscow has been blamed for the attack.

"The United States takes this action in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia’s use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world," a White House statement said.

Former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were found unconscious on a park bench in the English town of Salisbury and rushed to the hospital, where they remain in serious condition.

British Prime Minister May announced a series of reprisals against Russia over the poisoning, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats.