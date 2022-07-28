Accessibility links

US to Release Quarterly Economic Growth Figures 

The United States is due to release economic growth data from April to June on Thursday, amid fears the economy could be approaching a recession.

Forecasters estimated slight growth in the second quarter of less than 1%.

The previous quarter saw the gross domestic product decline 1.6%.

A second consecutive negative quarter would meet the informal definition of a recession.

Thursday’s report comes a day after the Federal Reserve again raised the benchmark interest rate as it tries to bring down inflation.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

