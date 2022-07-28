US to Release Quarterly Economic Growth Figures 

The United States is due to release economic growth data from April to June on Thursday, amid fears the economy could be approaching a recession.

Forecasters estimated slight growth in the second quarter of less than 1%.

The previous quarter saw the gross domestic product decline 1.6%.

A second consecutive negative quarter would meet the informal definition of a recession.

Thursday’s report comes a day after the Federal Reserve again raised the benchmark interest rate as it tries to bring down inflation.

