US Top Court to Hear Sudan Appeal on 2000 USS Cole Bombing

FILE - The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) is towed away from the port city of Aden, Yemen, into open sea by the Military Sealift Command ocean-going tug USNS Catawba (T-ATF 168), Oct. 29, 2000.

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear Sudan's appeal of $314.7 million in damages awarded in a lawsuit seeking compensation for American sailors injured in 2000 in the deadly al Qaeda bombing of the Navy
destroyer USS Cole in a Yemeni port.

The damages were levied by default because Sudan did not appear before a lower court to defend itself against allegations that it provided support to the Islamist militants. Sudan contends that it had not been properly notified of the lawsuit, in violation of U.S. and international law.

