US Top Women's Basketball World Cup Lineup Joined by Nigeria, Senegal

FILE - United States' and Serbia's players go for the ball during the final World Basketball match at the Palacio de los Deportes stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 14, 2014. The women's basketball World Cup will be held Sept. 22-30, 2018, in Spain.
GENEVA — 

The lineup for the first women's basketball World Cup in 2018 has been completed by African champion Nigeria and runner-up Senegal.

The top-ranked United States, which qualified as the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics champion, heads the 16-team tournament being played Sept. 22-30 next year in Spain, ranked No. 2.

Nigeria and Senegal sealed their places by reaching the AfroBasket final, won 65-48 on Sunday by the Nigerians in Mali.

The U.S. is the two-time defending champion in a competition rebranded from the World Championship after the 2014 edition.

The qualified teams are, from Africa: Nigeria and Senegal; from the Americas: Argentina, Canada, Puerto Rico and United States; from Asia: Australia, China, Japan and South Korea; from Europe: Belgium, France, Greece, Latvia, Spain (host) and Turkey.

