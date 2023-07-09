US Treasury Secretary Wraps Up Meetings in Beijing

After four days of talks with Chinese officials, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that the discussions were “productive” and that she was leaving China with the relationship between the two world powers on “surer footing.”

"The U.S. and China have significant disagreements," Yellen said at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, but she added that she and U.S. President Joe Biden “believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive.”

During her visit, Yellen met with Chinese officials for 10 hours of talks. Five of them were with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Saturday. The U.S. Treasury Department described the meetings as “candid, constructive and comprehensive,” while Chinese state media termed them “in-depth, candid and pragmatic.”

Yellen defended Biden administration restrictions on technology exports that Beijing disagrees with and said such disagreements should not prevent the two countries from finding ways to address ″important global challenges, such as debt distress in emerging markets and developing countries and climate change.”