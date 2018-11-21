2018 US Troop Levels at Southern Border With Mexico

​President Donald Trump has defended sending U.S. troops to the southern border with Mexico, citing national security concerns as a caravan of several thousand people approached the border. Since early this year, he has ordered varying numbers of U.S. active-duty and National Guard troops to help fortify the southern U.S.-Mexico border.

A timeline of troop deployments:



April 4, 2018: President Donald Trump seeks to deploy National Guard troops on the U.S. border with Mexico, citing a “drastic surge of illegal activity on the southern border” that he says is threatening national security.

April 5: In a memo, Defense Department Secretary Jim Mattis authorizes up to 4,000 National Guard troops but specifies they will not perform law enforcement duties or interact with migrants. The National Guard is made up of 435,000 reserve soldiers who can be called up by either the federal government or the states. Over the following weeks, the number of National Guardsmen called up to guard the border reaches 2,100.