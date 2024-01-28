3 US Troops Killed in Drone Attack in Jordan 

The U.S military says three American troops were killed in a drone attack in Jordan, near the border with Syria.

“Today, America’s heart is heavy. Last night, three U.S. service members were killed — and many wounded — during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border. While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Details about the incident are still coming in.