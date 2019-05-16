Accessibility links

Trump Pardons Author of Flattering Trump Biography

  • Associated Press
Conrad Black arrives at Federal Courthouse with his wife Barbara Amiel, Friday, June 24, 2011 in Chicago.

WASHINGTON — 

President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to Conrad Black, a former newspaper publisher who has written a flattering political biography of Trump.

Black's media empire once included the Chicago Sun-Times and The Daily Telegraph of London. He was convicted of fraud in 2007 and spent three and a half years in prison.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Black "has made tremendous contributions to business, and to political and historical thought.''

In 2018 he published "Donald J. Trump: A President Like No Other.''

Trump has also pardoned Patrick Nolan, a former Republican leader of the California State Assembly. Nolan has been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform since he spent more than two years in federal prison during the 1990s.

