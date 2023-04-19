US, UK Enact Sanctions for Hezbollah Financing

The United States and Britain announced sanctions Tuesday in connection with a diamond and art dealer accused of providing financial support to the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.

Britain said it froze the assets of Nazem Ahmad and barred anyone in the country from doing business with him or any company he owns.

The United States, which enacted similar sanctions against Ahmad in 2019, announced actions against what it said is a network of 52 individuals and entities in multiple countries that have “facilitated the payment, shipment, and delivery of cash, diamonds, precious gems, art, and luxury goods” for Ahmad’s benefit.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement those entities helped Ahmad evade U.S. sanctions “to maintain his ability to finance Hizballah and his luxurious lifestyle.”

Along with the Treasury Department, the U.S. State Department also called attention to a $10 million reward for more information about Hezbollah’s financing.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.