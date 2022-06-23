US UN Ambassador Tests Positive for COVID-19

The U.S. mission to the United Nations said Wednesday that Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesperson Melissa Quartell said in a statement that Thomas-Greenfield is fully vaccinated and received a booster vaccination, and that she was “experiencing mild symptoms.”

Quartell said the ambassador would be working from home in accordance with guidance from health officials.

The statement also said Thomas-Greenfield encouraged all those eligible to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.