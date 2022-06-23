Accessibility links

US UN Ambassador Tests Positive for COVID-19

FILE - Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, introduces US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before a town hall at the US Mission to the United Nations with members of staff, May 19, 2022, in New York.

The U.S. mission to the United Nations said Wednesday that Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesperson Melissa Quartell said in a statement that Thomas-Greenfield is fully vaccinated and received a booster vaccination, and that she was “experiencing mild symptoms.”

Quartell said the ambassador would be working from home in accordance with guidance from health officials.

The statement also said Thomas-Greenfield encouraged all those eligible to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

