US Unemployment Edges Upward

The U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly in August and the net gain in jobs was lower than many economists predicted.

Friday's report from the Labor Department says the jobless rate rose one-tenth of one percent to 4.4 percent.

Across the economy, there was a net gain of 156,000 jobs, which was tens of thousands less than the prior month. Wages continued to grow at an annual rate of 2.5 percent.

Government economists who monitor unemployment say hurricane Harvey had "no discernable effect" on the unemployment figures because the data was collected before the storm struck.