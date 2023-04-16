US Vice President Harris Speaks at Abortion Rights Rally

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance at an abortion rights rally in Los Angeles on Saturday, one of a number of such rallies held around the country following recent court rulings limiting access to abortion.

“When you attack the rights of women in America, you are attacking America,” Harris told the crowd.

On Friday, the Supreme Court temporarily kept in place federal rules for use of the abortion drug mifepristone, after lower court rulings sought to restrict the use of the drug, which women have been using for years.

The justices are being asked to only focus on what parts of an April 7 ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas, as modified by an appellate ruling Wednesday, can be in force while the case continues. The order expires late Wednesday.

The Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, the maker of the pill, asked the justices to intervene.

Last year, the justices reversed Roe v. Wade, opening the door for some states to ban abortions.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press.