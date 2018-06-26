Accessibility links

US VP Arrives in Brazil on Trip That Will Focus on Venezuela

  • Associated Press
Brazil's President Michel Temer (L) greets U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, June 26, 2018.
SAO PAULO — 

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Brazil for a Latin American trip expected to focus on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Venezuela.

Brazilian officials also want to discuss the separation of Brazilian children from parents who were detained at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pence landed Tuesday in Brasilia, the capital of Latin America's largest nation. Brazil's Foreign Ministry has said the trip is important, but it's unclear what can be achieved in discussions with Brazilian President Michel Temer. Temer is deeply unpopular and a lame duck ahead of October elections.

Still, the U.S. is hoping to persuade Brazil to do more to isolate the socialist government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro was re-elected last month in a vote condemned as illegitimate by the U.S. and others.

