US VP Harris Visits Romania as Ukraine War Rages On

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Romania Friday to discuss the growing refugee crisis in the region — the second stop of her three-day trip through eastern Europe.

Harris was met at the airport in the capital, Bucharest, by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. The two were scheduled to hold talks late Friday on managing the refugee crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The U.N. reports Romania - a nation of about 19 million - had taken in more than 84,000 displaced people as of Tuesday.

Other countries on NATO’s eastern flank, including Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia, also have welcomed tens of thousands of refugees. More than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine as of March 10, according to the United Nations, which has warned that up to 5 million people could flee the conflict.

That would make it the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War Two.

Vice President Harris arrived in Bucharest after she spent Thursday in Poland, where she met in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, as well Ukrainian refugees. Poland has welcomed some 1.5 million Ukrainians since the invasion began.

While in Poland, Harris told reporters that she supports a U.N. inquiry into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that would look at “all alleged rights violations and abuses, and related crimes.

“Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching,” she said.

Some information for this report was provided by the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.