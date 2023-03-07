US Warns About Increasing Use of Intermediaries to Evade Russia Sanctions

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered unprecedented U.S. sanctions on Russia.

In the year since the onslaught began, the U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned about 2,400 entities and individuals, while the Commerce Department has imposed stringed export controls.

While the Biden administration says the restrictions have “significantly degraded” Russia’s military-industrial complex, it is equally concerned that sanctioned Russian entities and individuals have become increasingly adept at skirting the sanctions.

Using intermediaries, Russia continues to sell oil despite wide-ranging sanctions on its energy industry, while importing U.S.- and European-origin goods through countries that have not imposed sanctions on Russia.

In a bid to close the loophole, the Biden administration has been zeroing in on what it calls “evasion-related targets,” even as it has introduced new sanctions.

Last week, the departments of Justice, Treasury and Commerce released a “compliance note” to highlight one of the most common tactics bad actors use to circumvent sanctions on Russia and Belarus: using third-party intermediaries and transshipment points.

Addressing financial institutions and other entities, the joint notice by the three agencies responsible for sanctions enforcement cited more than a dozen common “red flags” that it said suggests the use of a third-party intermediary to evade sanctions.

Among them: Using shell companies to execute international wire transfers, a customer’s reluctance to share information about the end user and routing shipments through “certain transshipment points commonly used to illegally redirect restricted items to Russia or Belarus.”

The measures, the notice said, are used to circumvent sanctions, disguise the involvement of sanctioned individuals or entities and obscure the true identity of Russian end users.

"Businesses of all stripes should act responsibly by implementing rigorous compliance controls," the notice warned.

Antonia Tzinova, a partner at the Holland & Knight law firm in Washington, D.C., said the notice reflects the administration’s growing concern about sanctions dodging.

“The concern is that Russia keeps getting the technologies that have been embargoed in support of its war and keeps getting the resources to finance its war,” Tzinova said.

Following the Ukraine invasion in February 2022, many multinational corporations withdrew from Russia, while other companies chose not to do business in the country. But others have stayed put.

“They don't want to lose those long-term business opportunities. And so, probably these are the people that this message is directed at,” Tzinova said.

To underscore its determination to enforce the sanctions, however, the administration may go after even minor violations, Tzinova said.

“Then, they can point to this joint statement and say, ‘Well, we warned you,’” Tzinova said.

Jim McWeeney, chief executive officer of Integrity Risk International, said the U.S. government is also sending a warning to governments that have helped Russia evade sanctions.

“There's been certainly a number of countries around the globe that have coalesced around the sanctions against Russia for their activity in Ukraine,” McWeeney said. “But as we know, there's some countries, too, that have abstained, if you will, and continue to do business. These aren't just the typical bad actors that we normally see around the globe.”

The notice mentioned China, Armenia, Turkey and Uzbekistan among the countries commonly used as “transshipment points” to Russia and Belarus.

Another country suspected of serving as a transshipment point to Russia and Belarus is the United Arab Emirates.

Elizabeth Rosenberg, assistant secretary of Treasury for terrorist financing, said the administration was “concerned” that UAE-based companies exported more than $18 million worth of goods to U.S.-designated Russian entities between July and November 2022.

In addition, she said, UAE firms shipped more than $5 million in U.S.-origin, export-controlled goods to Russia, including semiconductor devices.

“We are specifically concerned about increases in trade with Russia in the kind of goods that can be used on the battlefield and those who are aiding designated Russian entities,” Rosenberg said last week at the Association of Women in International Trade. “We are investigating this type of assistance at the individual, firm and sector level.”

The embassies of China, Armenia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan did not respond to VOA’s requests for comment.

McWeeney of Integrity Risk said the Biden administration is clearly “concerned” about Russia’s efforts to circumvent international sanctions.

“The more they can evade sanctions, the longer that Russia can continue to pursue this war,” McWeeney said. “The more that the sanctions can be enforced, the more difficult it is on Russia to fund the war, to continue the war.”