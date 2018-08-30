Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

US Warns Russia to Stop Harassing Ships Headed to Ukraine

  • VOA News
FILE - Cars drive along a bridge, which was constructed to connect the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula across the Kerch Strait, May 16, 2018. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

See comments

The Trump administration told Russia on Thursday to stop what it said was harassment of international shipping vessels in the Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait aimed at trying to weaken Ukraine's economy.

"Russia's actions to impede maritime transit are further examples of its ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine, as well as its disregard for international norms," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

The U.S. accused Russia of delaying commercial ships since April and stopping at least 16 commercial ships from reaching Ukranian ports.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have deteriorated since Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea region and provoked conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko observed Ukraine's Independence Day last week by announcing that his country had "cut all ties with the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union."

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to the U.S. request.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG