Colorado Wildfire Rages as Firefighters Make Gains in New Mexico, California

Crews in Colorado, New Mexico and California continue to fight wildfires as the National Interagency Fire Center warns that warmer and drier-than-normal conditions have put large portions of the Western United States at above-average risk for significant wildfires between now and September.

A fire in Colorado, dubbed the "416 Fire," grew to more than 1,200 hectares early on Tuesday and was only 10 percent contained, fanned by strong winds near Durango, Colorado.

The fire started on Friday and has already forced about 825 homes to be evacuated. On Tuesday, La Plata County issued evacuation orders for another 252 residences.

In New Mexico, authorities lifted evacuation orders issued to the residents of Cimarron after showers helped quell part of the blaze.

But more than 600 firefighters, using helicopters and bulldozers, continue to fight a separate fire in Ute Park, about 16 kilometers west of Cimarron.

The National Weather Service has placed large sections of the Four Corners region of Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah under an elevated fire risk.

Meanwhile, crews were making progress against a small wildfire that prompted evacuations in Southern California.

Two firefighters were injured in the fire that erupted late last week. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, officials said the largest wildfire in California's modern history is officially extinguished, more than six months after it started.

The U.S. Forest Service says the Thomas fire, which started December 4, 2017, eventually burned 114,078 hectares.

The fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures across Southern California and was responsible for devastating mudslides in Montecito that killed 17 people and destroyed dozens of homes.