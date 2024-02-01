US Workers Would Take 20% Pay Cut for Better Quality of Life, Survey Finds

All About America explores American culture, politics, trends, history, ideals and places of interest.

Just more than half of U.S. workers, 51%, would be willing to take a 20% pay cut in exchange for a better quality of life, according to a recent survey.

“I do think people are really struggling figuring out what work-life balance is,” says Lynn Bufka, a clinical psychologist affiliated with the American Psychological Association. “And recognizing, certainly in parts of the U.S., that we have a drive to work and perform and succeed. And increasingly, we're realizing this isn't good for us.”

Younger adults are even more inclined to give up cash for a better life, according to the survey. Sixty percent of millennials (ages 27-42) and 56% of Gen Z adults (ages up to 26), say they’d accept less money for a better work-life balance.

“These results don't surprise me,” Julia Toothacre, a résumé and career strategist at ResumeBuilder.com told VOA in an email. “The younger generations have been very vocal about the need for balance in their life. It's important to note that it doesn't mean they are less ambitious. It just means they are looking for flexibility, and they aren't willing to sacrifice their health the way other generations have.”