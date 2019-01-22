Accessibility links

USGS: Two Quakes Strike off Indonesia’s Sumbawa

Residents on a motorcycle pass a damaged building after a 6.7 magnitude in the town of Bima, on Indonesia's Sumbawa island, Nov. 9, 2009. The island was struck by two earthquakes, Jan. 22, 2019, of magnitude 6 and 6.6.

SINGAPORE — 

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck south of the Indonesian town of Raba, off the central island of Sumbawa, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the second quake to hit the area Tuesday.

There was no immediate tsunami warning or reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit at a depth of 36 km (22 miles), at a distance of about 230 km (143 miles) south of Raba in the east of the island, which forms part of West Nusa Tenggara province.

The quake followed one of magnitude 6 that struck in the same area.

