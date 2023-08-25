Uyghur News Recap: Aug. 18-25, 2023

Here's a summary of Uyghur-related news from around the world this week:

Uyghur Activist Learns of Father's Passing in Xinjiang Months Later

Uyghur activist Abdulhakim Idris has learned of his father's death seven months after it occurred in China's Xinjiang region. Abdulhakim, the executive director of the Center of Uyghur Studies in the U.S., was informed this month by an anonymous source that his father died in January. His contact with his father had been cut since a 2017 call, with most of his family detained by Chinese authorities. Such delayed news of relatives' deaths is sadly common for Uyghurs abroad, according to a Radio Free Asia report.

Muslim Delegates Praise Xinjiang's 'Prosperity and Development'

Last week, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation delegates praised Xinjiang's "prosperity and development” when they visited cities such as Urumqi and Kashgar. Experts attribute this alignment to China's economic pressure, with many Muslim nations avoiding criticism because of economic ties. Despite documented human rights abuses, this stance contradicts the OIC's charter, experts say.

Google Deletes Negative Reviews of Uyghur Forced Labor Checker

Google removed negative reviews for the Uyghur Forced Labor Checker tool, which identifies brands linked to forced Uyghur labor, because of suspected disinformation efforts. The Human Rights Foundation reported a surge in one-star ratings from likely bot attacks. The tool alerts users about businesses tied to forced Uyghur labor. China has been accused of Uyghur forced labor as part of alleged genocide in Xinjiang.

Xinjiang Cotton Output Falling Amid US Ban, Push for Quality, Food Crops

Following the U.S. enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that led to the discontinuation of products such as cotton from Xinjiang, China's cotton output in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region is anticipated to decline by 11% in 2023 compared with the previous year, amounting to 5.57 million metric tons. This reduction in cotton production is linked to China's concerted effort to enhance cotton quality and ensure food security, as reported by South China Morning Post.

Canada Probes Walmart, Hugo Boss Over Forced Uyghur Labor Concerns

Canada's ethics watchdog, CORE, is investigating Walmart and Hugo Boss over allegations of forced Uyghur labor in their supply chains. The allegations pertain to whether the companies used forced labor from China's Uyghur Muslims. Both companies have denied these accusations. CORE is also conducting investigations into Nike Canada and Ralph Lauren over similar concerns. The Uyghur rights abuses have raised global concerns, with some governments, including the United States, characterizing them as genocide.

News in brief

A recent delegation of representatives from 25 countries praised China's endeavors to protect cultural heritage in Xinjiang, countering Western media's portrayal of Uyghur human rights violations. Nonetheless, Uyghurs in exile shared narratives of their relatives' forced disappearances in Xinjiang with Voice of America, presenting an alternative viewpoint.

Quote of note

“After I reached out to the embassy, Chinese police went to my parents' house in Bortala and informed the family that my brother had been taken to a hotel in Qumul [or Hami in Chinese, a city in eastern Xinjiang], where he was involved in an internship as a final-year college student, taking part in a police inquiry. They said at the time that it wasn't a criminal investigation, but rather just an inquiry.”

— Sehibe Sayramoglu to Voice of America