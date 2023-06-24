Uyghur News Recap: June 17-23, 2023

Here's a summary of Uyghur-related news around the world from the past week:

Fast Retailing, Inditex and Skechers Face Lawsuit Over Xinjiang Human Rights Abuses

Apparel firm Uniqlo's parent company, Fast Retailing, along with Zara-owner Inditex and Skechers are facing a lawsuit filed by the European Uyghur Institute in Paris, accusing them of human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region. The institute alleges the companies are involved in surveillance and camp construction and benefiting from forced labor. The lawsuit follows the dropping of a previous inquiry by French authorities. Evidence, including video recordings, supports the allegations. The European Uyghur Institute criticizes the dropped charges as self-censorship. The companies assert their commitment to preventing forced labor. The institute aims to convince the European Parliament to take a tougher stance on goods made with forced labor, citing the success of the U.S.' Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

China's Security Chief Urges Using Law to Tackle ‘Terrorism’ in Xinjiang

Chen Wenqing, the head of China's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, advocates the use of legal frameworks to address "terrorism and extremism" in Xinjiang. During his visit to the region, Chen underscores the importance of "scientific" legislation and the normalization of counterterrorism initiatives. Despite global scrutiny, Beijing asserts that security measures in Xinjiang are crucial to preventing “terrorist activities.” The human rights situation in Xinjiang continues to be a significant topic in diplomatic engagements involving China.

Uyghur Brothers Detained in India for a Decade Seek Asylum in Canada to Avoid Deportation to China

Three Uyghur brothers who escaped from China's Xinjiang Uyghur region have been detained in India for 10 years and are now, through their lawyer’s help, seeking asylum in Canada to avoid deportation to China. Despite being detained since 2013 and held in various Kashmir detention centers, the brothers hope to be released through a petition to the Supreme Court of India and get a chance to seek political asylum. The case sheds light on India's disparate treatment of Uyghur and Tibetan refugees, raising concerns about potential religious and discriminatory factors. Canada's commitment to resettling 10,000 Uyghur refugees provides a glimmer of hope for the brothers' asylum bid.

Doubts Surround Volkswagen's Xinjiang Plant Audit Amid Forced Labor Concerns

Investors question the upcoming audit of Volkswagen's Xinjiang plant and its ability to address forced-labor risks. Concerns over human rights abuses prompted the call for an audit, but details such as scope, auditing firm, and result disclosure remain unknown. Challenges faced by due diligence firms in Xinjiang raise doubts about the audit's reliability. Meanwhile, a rights group has filed a legal case against Volkswagen, demanding more evidence on the company's monitoring of forced labor risks in its supply chain.

Backlash as Palestinian President Supports China's Policies Toward Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang

During a recent visit to Beijing, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas expressed support for China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, which has sparked backlash and criticism. Abbas endorsed China's policies and dismissed human rights concerns in Xinjiang as Western concepts, drawing condemnation from politicians and rights activists. Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Chair Devlet Bahceli criticized Abbas's endorsement as unjust and disrespectful to Uyghur Turks, while Uyghur activists expressed concern over the absence of Palestinian organizations rejecting Abbas' stance. The Turkish embassy of Palestine denied that Abbas made any comments on the Uyghurs during his visit, while experts suggest that China's support for Palestinian territory serves its own strategic goals and aims to divert attention from its alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

News in brief

"From Fear to Freedom: A Uyghur's Journey" is a documentary that chronicles the experiences of Kasim Kashgar, a Uyghur exile and a journalist at Voice of America, as he recounts the escalating surveillance and persecution faced by the Uyghur community in Urumqi, the capital of China's Xinjiang region. The film follows Kashgar's escape to the United States and sheds light on the plight of the Uyghur people through interviews with experts, journalists and Kashgar himself. It portrays Kashgar's transformation from a life filled with fear and oppression under the Chinese government to a courageous individual who bravely raises his voice against injustice.

Quote of note

"I think it's important for the president of the United States to say that if you have Uyghurs in China being placed in mass camps and re-educated, quote-unquote, that's a problem, and that's a challenge to all of us and we have to pay attention to it.” – Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaking with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.