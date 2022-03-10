Uyghur News Recap: March 3-9, 2022

Olympic committee accused of double standard in contrasting attitude toward Russia, China

Critics accused the International Olympic Committee of "gross hypocrisy" over its silence on Uyghur human rights in China after the organization responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by urging the exclusion of Russian athletes from international sporting events.

Almost 800 Uyghurs held in internment camps for praying

According to an official in Manas, a county in northern Xinjiang with a Uyghur population of fewer than 7,000, nearly 800 Uyghurs were detained in an internment camp for what were termed "serious crimes" that reportedly included praying. Beijing has said in the past the facilities holding Uyghurs are vocational training centers.

China welcomes UN human rights chief to visit Xinjiang in May

Ahead of U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's planned visit to Xinjiang, China's ambassador to the U.N., Chen Xu, said Beijing will work with the U.N. human rights office "to make good preparation for this visit." He added, however, that freedom of expression cannot put "anyone above the law."

Activists demand UN rights chief for Xinjiang report

200 rights groups asked the U.N. human rights chief to release her office's findings on the human rights situation in Xinjiang before her planned visit to the Uyghur region of China.

US asks China to give UN rights chief 'unhindered' access to Xinjiang region

The U.S. called on Beijing to give the U.N. rights office "unhindered and unsupervised access" to China's Uyghur region.

Uyghur university lecturer in jail for 10 years for translations

Radio Free Asia reports confirmation that a university teacher is serving a 10-year prison sentence for "marginalizing national culture" and "attempting to split the country." His articles and translation of Western books were the basis for the charges.

Amazon accused of selling company products linked to Uyghur forced labor

Tech Transparency Project, a nonprofit group, accused Amazon of working with suppliers in China allegedly linked to Uyghur forced labor. Amazon told Business Insider "whenever we find or receive proof of forced labor, we take action."

China shifted Uyghurs from internment camps to prisons

The Chinese government's official court statistics in Xinjiang show that Uyghurs are being transferred from "re-education" camps to prisons, which analysts say is a sign Beijing is shifting its strategy on Uyghurs.

China warns Norway over decision to divest

After Norway's sovereign wealth fund decided to sell its stake in a company implicated in the use of Uyghur forced labor, the Chinese foreign ministry called the rationale a "huge lie."

News in brief

Two refugees, Ibrahim Abliz, a Uyghur, and Ersin Erkinuly, a Kazakh, escaped China in search of a safe country, just to find themselves in the middle of the war in Ukraine. They shared their experiences with VOA in a story about their journey from China to Ukraine and beyond in their continued search for a safe haven.

Quote of note

"I'm in so much pain now. This world is so big, but there's no place we can stay in peace," Ersin Erkinuly told VOA from a cell in Estonia. "I just want to live a normal life. I implore you to help me."

