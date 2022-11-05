Uyghur News Recap: Oct. 28 – Nov. 4, 2022

Here's a summary of Uyghur-related news from around the world this week.

50 UN member countries condemn China’s persecution of Uyghurs

At the United Nations on Monday, 50 countries issued a joint statement condemning China’s persecution of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim groups in the Xinjiang region, which the U.N. human rights office said may amount to crimes against humanity. Canada presented the statement to the U.N. member states at a General Assembly meeting.

English city severs sister city arrangement with Chinese city amid Uyghur abuse claims

Newcastle, England, has decided to end a twinning arrangement with Taiyuan, the capital of Shanxi province in northern China, amid claims of "horrific abuses" in Xinjiang. City councilors passed the motion to end the sister city agreement unanimously Wednesday. The motion said China’s actions "repeatedly demonstrate that it is not concerned with upholding the universal values we safeguard and adhering to international rules of conduct."

RFA report: Jailed Uyghur doctor died shortly after release from prison

Radio Free Asia reported that a Uyghur doctor who was sentenced to eight years in prison in Xinjiang for providing medical treatment to a suspected criminal died shortly after he was released from prison in September.

US lawmakers vow to oppose attempts to weaken Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

On Wednesday, Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Representative Chris Smith of New Jersey sent a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee, pledging to oppose any lobbying for Congress to approve COAC’s proposal to limit access to customs data.

Fate of Uyghur refugees in Thailand still unclear

After eight years of detention, more than 50 Uyghur refugees in Thailand still do not know their fate. Uyghur refugees in immigration detention centers and prisons across Thailand have developed health and mental problems caused by long-term incarceration, according to an immigration official who asked to not use her real name for fear of reprisal. "They are not entitled to the same rights as detainees of other nationalities and are not allowed to go to the hospital if they have health problems," she told VOA.

Quote of note

"Fortunately, the changes you reportedly advocated for cannot be enacted without Congressional approval. If importers attempt to lobby Congress to make such changes, we pledge to vigorously oppose them. We hope you agree that no CCP-linked company should profit from genocide and no U.S. consumer should have to buy goods made with forced labor."

— U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Chris Smith, in their letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee