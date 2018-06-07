Uzbek Gets Life Sentence in Stockholm Truck Attack

An Uzbek man who drove a stolen truck into a crowd of people in Stockholm, Sweden, last year has been sentenced to life in prison for terror-related murder.

Rakmat Akilov was charged with terror-related murder and attempted murder for the attack that killed at least five people in April of 2017. Akilov claimed to be a member of Islamic State.

Witnesses said the truck drove straight into the entrance of the Ahlens Department Store on Drottninggatan, the city's biggest pedestrian street, sending shoppers screaming and running. Television footage showed smoke coming out of the store after the crash.