Uzbekistan Returns President Mirziyoyev to Office

Voters in Uzbekistan handed a widely expected victory to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He was returned to office with almost 90% of the votes without facing any strong opposition.

The snap presidential election came just months after another poll that changed the country’s constitution, extending presidential term limits from two five-year terms to two seven-year terms.

Without the change, Mirziyoyev would have had to leave office in 2026, after a second five-year term election in 2021.

Now, however, he can begin anew and run for two seven-year terms, raising the possibility that he could be in office until 2037.

Mirziyoyev, who is 65, was first elected in 2016 after the death of longtime leader Islam Karimov, who had ruled Uzbekistan since the Soviet era.