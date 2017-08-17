Van Crashes Into Crowd in Barcelona Terrorist Attack
Police in Barcelona have made arrests in connection with a terrorist attack Thursday in which a van hopped a curb on a busy street and crashed into dozens of people, causing many fatalities and injuries.
Spanish policemen stand guard in a cordoned off area after a van rammed into a crowd on the Las Ramblas avenue in Barcelona, Aug. 17, 2017.
A woman gestures as she is escorted by Spanish policemen outside a cordoned off area, after a van struck members of a crowd on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Aug. 17, 2017.
Police officers and bystanders are seen assisting injured people on the ground after a van plowed through a sidewalk, at Las Ramblas, near Placa de Catalunya, in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 17, 2017. (Courtesy - Jordi Ramos)
Police patrol the area after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 17, 2017.