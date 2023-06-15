Vatican: Pope Francis to Be Discharged From Hospital on Friday  

Pope Francis will be discharged from hospital on Friday morning, nine days after he underwent surgery to repair an abdominal hernia, the Vatican said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday the Vatican released the first pictures of the 86-year-old pontiff since his admission to Rome's Gemelli hospital on June 7, showing him in a wheelchair visiting its cancer ward for children.

The pope's engagements have been canceled until June 18.

Francis rested well during the night, his recovery is proceeding normally, and his blood tests are in line with expected parameters, the Vatican statement said.

The pope traditionally takes all of July off, with the Sunday blessings being his only public appearances, so he will have next month to rest before he is due to make a trip to Portugal from Aug. 2 to Aug 6 for World Youth Day and to visit the Shrine of Fatima.

He also is still scheduled to visit Mongolia from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, one of the most remote places he will have visited in his 10-year pontificate.