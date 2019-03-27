Accessibility links

Pope to Visit 3 African Nations in September

  • Associated Press
FILE - Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Feb. 20, 2019.

VATICAN CITY — 

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will visit the African countries of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius from Sept. 4-10.

The Vatican said on Wednesday that Francis will visit the capitals: Maputo in Mozambique, Antananarivo in Madagascar and Port Louis in Mauritius.

The Holy See gave no other details, saying they would be divulged in due time.

The Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said in a national address on Wednesday that the pope's visit would be "an inspiration and an encouragement" to help "rebuild a prosperous, united and peaceful" nation.

Nyusi noted the Vatican has played a role in peace talks with the southern African country's Renamo opposition.

