Vehicle Involving 20 Cadets Crashes at West Point Training Site

  • Associated Press
FILE - Military members watch graduating Cadets as they march together for a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, U.S., May 25, 2019.

WEST POINT, N.Y. — 

Authorities say a carrier vehicle at West Point overturned in an accident involving at least 20 cadets at a training site.

New York State police said troopers were assisting West Point personnel responding to the Thursday morning crash at the U.S. Military Academy.

West Point officials confirmed there was an accident near Camp Natural Bridge, an area where cadet summer training takes place. They provided no details on the crash.

There was no official confirmation of reports of multiple injuries.

