Venezuelan Crisis Spurs May Day Rallies, Clashes

  • VOA News
With control of the embattled nation at stake, backers of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido, his chief political opponent who declared himself interim president, held competing May Day rallies Wednesday.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures as he speaks to supporters during a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caraca
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro march in Caracas on May Day, May 1, 2019.
A member of the National Guard throws an object toward opposition supporters during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1, 2019.
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro turn out en masse for a May Day demonstration in Caracas, May 1, 2019.
VOA News

