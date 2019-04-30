Venezuelan Opposition Leader Calls for Support of Military Against Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader and self declared president Juan Guaido on Tuesday encouraged the people of Venezuela to take to the streets and support members of the military in a push to oust President Nicolas Maduro and "regain our freedom."

Guaido posted a video on his Twitter account showing him speaking in front of a group of soldiers and opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, who is under house arrest.

Guaido said the military has made the correct decision and would be on the right side of history.

A short time later, Venezuela's Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said Maduro's government was confronting a small "coup attempt" led by "traitors" in the military, and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said the military was "firmly in defense" of Maduro.

Guaido heads Venezuela's National Assembly. He invoked the constitution to declare himself interim president in January after calling Maduro's leadership illegitimate because of election fraud.

The United States and about 50 other countries have recognized Guaido as president.