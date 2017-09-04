Accessibility links

Venezuelan President Maduro to Address UN Human Rights Council

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
GENEVA — 

Venezuela's President Nicola Maduro will address the opening day of a three-week U.N. Human Rights Council session on Sept. 11, a United Nations spokesman said on Monday.

Maduro's government has been criticized by Washington, the United Nations and major Latin American nations for overriding Venezuela's opposition-led Congress, cracking down on protests, jailing hundreds of foes and failing to allow the entry of foreign humanitarian aid to ease a severe economic crisis.

"We received a 'note verbale' today that he is coming," U.N. human rights spokesman Rolando Gomez said. "He will be speaking at the opening of the council session."

