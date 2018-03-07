4 Seriously Wounded in Vienna Knife Attacks

Four people were seriously injured Wednesday in two knife attacks in Vienna, Austrian police said.

The stabbings occurred in the Leopoldstadt district near Vienna's famous Prater Park. The attacker fled the scene, and a manhunt was underway.

In the first attack, a man with a knife stabbed a couple and their daughter outside a restaurant, police said. "The three persons suffered heavy to life-threatening injuries and are currently in a hospital,'' police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer said.

A few minutes later, a fourth person was attacked nearby. Police said they were trying to determine whether the two incidents were linked. That victim also had life-threatening injuries.

Police said they knew "absolutely nothing" about the suspect, except that they were searching for a male.