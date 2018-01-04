Vietnamese Businessman Accused of Revealing State Secrets Arrested in Hanoi

A Vietnamese property developer facing charges of disclosing state secrets has been arrested after being deported from Singapore.

Phan Van Anh Vu was arrested in Hanoi Thursday after arriving from the city-state, one week after he was detained as he tried to cross the border into Malaysia.

Immigration authorities in Singapore say the 42-year-old Vu said his client was deported after Vietnamese officials told them Vu's passport was fake.

His lawyers said their client, who has also identified himself as a senior officer in Vietnam's secret police, had applied for asylum in Germany.

Vu is one of many Vietnamese officials and business figures who have been swept up in massive anti-corruption crackdown by the government. He faces the possibility of the death penalty if he is convicted.

Among those arrested was Trinh Xuan Thanh, an executive of the state-owned energy company PetroVietnam. Vietnamese security agents seized him last July from Berlin's Tiergarten park a day before he was due to appear for a hearing on his request for political asylum in Germany.

The incident angered Berlin, which called it an "unprecedented and blatant violation" of German and international law.