Violence Erupts in Madrid Over African Migrant Death

The death of an African immigrant lead to a violent protest in central Madrid on Thursday (March 16) night, leaving at least twenty people injured, emergency services said.



The man, a 35-year old Senegalese street vendor, was, according to witnesses, trying to escape from a police crackdown.



Spanish agency Europa Press quoted police as saying the man died of cardio-respiratory arrest while running from officers.



Angry protesters burned plastic trash containers and threw stones at riot police while others broke shops windows and damaged vehicles parked along the narrow streets in the Lavapies neighborhood.



Police said all those arrested were Spanish nationals.