Clashes Erupt Between Afghan and Pakistani Border Forces

Afghanistan reported deadly border skirmishes with Pakistan Sunday but it was not known immediately who initiated the fire.

A regional Afghan police chief told VOA the clashes erupted early morning along the Zazi Maidan border district in southeastern province of Khost and that the exchange of fire was ongoing.

General Abdul Hanan Zadran claimed two Pakistani border forces and an Afghan civilian were killed. Several others were wounded.

Pakistan military spokesman, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, told VOA that “there is some exchange of fire.”

He added it was not clear whether Afghan military or border police forces were firing at Pakistani positions because “there is no Afghan border post in the near vicinity.”

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a nearly 2,600-kilometer largely porous border. The Pakistani military has recently started constructing a robust fence on the border in its bid to prevent illegal crossings in either direction.

Afghan officials earlier this month accused Pakistan of conducting airstrikes and firing hundreds of shells in their eastern border province of Kunar, charges Islamabad rejected.

Pakistani officials maintain that fugitive militants hiding in “ungoverned” Afghan border areas plot terrorist attacks against the country and military forces are conducting operations inside their own territory to deter such attacks.