Viral Air Force Racism Story is a Hoax

A story about a racial slur scrawled on a message board outside the dorm room of an African-American student at the U.S. Air Force Academy went viral last month after the academy’s superintendent gave a rousing speech about “the power of diversity.”

That story, it turns out, was a hoax. An investigation by the Air Force Academy found the African-American cadet who reported the message wrote it himself.

The academy says the student is no longer at the school, but did not specify whether he withdrew or was expelled. The student's name was not released.

An academy statement said, “We can confirm that one of the cadet candidates who was allegedly targeted by racist remarks written outside of their dorm room was actually responsible for the act. The individual admitted responsibility and this was validated by the investigation.”

On September 27, five African-American cadets reported finding the racial slur written on a dry-erase board outside their dorm room.

In response to the incident, academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria gave an anti-racism speech that was shared widely on the internet and has been viewed more than one million times.

Silveria said he was “outraged” and encouraged cadets to pull their phones out and record what he called his most important thoughts on the subject.

“If you can’t treat someone from another race or different color skin with dignity and respect, then you need to get out,” he said.

The incident occurred at the dormitory housing students for the academy’s preparatory school, which helps students prepare to meet the academy’s entrance requirements.