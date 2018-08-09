Virginia Braces for Deadly White Nationalist Rally Anniversary

Officials in the state of Virginia are bracing for the first anniversary of the deadly white nationalist rally in the city of Charlottesville by declaring a state of emergency.



Governor Ralph Northam and city officials announced the declaration would be in effect Friday through Sunday in Charlottesville and parts of Northern Virginia outside Washington.



Northam described the state of emergency as an "administrative tool" to quickly mobilize resources, including the Virginia National Guard, if there are violent outbreaks.



Virginia State Police Superintendent Gary Settle said more than 700 troopers will be on duty over the weekend and will be "fully prepared to act" to prevent violence.



The "Unite the Right" rally in a Charlottesville park was organized in 2017 by white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups to protest plans to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee, the commander of the Confederate States Army during the U.S. Civil War.

The rally attracted counter protestors and clashes quickly broke out between the two groups. Thirty-two-year-old counter-protestor Heather Heyer was killed by self-described white supremacist James Alex Fields, Jr., who rammed a car into a crowd of protestors at high speed.



Two Virginia state troopers who were monitoring the rally were later killed in the line of duty when their helicopter crashed.



U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy criticized the performance of Charlottesville officials and state police, saying they "failed to 'stand up' to protect human life."



Several events are scheduled in Charlottesville to observe what happened last year and promote racial healing.



The organizer of last year's rally, Jason Kessler, has vowed to hold a rally in a park across the street from the White House in Washington on August 12 after Charlottesville denied him a permit.



Charlottesville is nearly 187 kilometers from Washington but officials and opponents of the white nationalist rally fear some protestors may travel to Washington or parts of nearby Northern Virginia.



"If something happens in Washington, it can easily affect Northern Virginia," Northam told Richmond-based WRVA radio station on Wednesday.



"We are treating this as a statewide event," said Virginia Department of Emergency Management coordinator Jeff Stern.