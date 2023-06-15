Student Union
Virginia Commonwealth University Helps International and Immigrant Students Navigate College
Two staff psychologists – one who grew up in South Korea and one in Kenya – with Virginia Commonwealth University’s counseling services specialize in intercultural issues, VCU News reports.
Mijin Kim and Abey Muthoni Wachira draw on personal experience in their work and have highlighted a range of issues that international students can face as part of the culture shock of living and studying in a host country, whose norms and values can vary from their native lands, the online news site reports. (June 2023)
Wisconsin’s Door County Welcomes International Students for Summer
Nearly 530 students from 27 countries will be spending the summer working and traveling in the U.S. state of Wisconsin thanks to a program known as the J-1 Student Visa. The program provides workers from area businesses, placing most of them in eight municipalities in Door County.
The Door County Daily News has the story. (June 2023)
Most Popular Graduate Admissions Test in the US Just Got Cut in Half
The Graduate Records Exam, or GRE, is now less than two hours long and has no writing section. Scores will also be released faster. The changes come as many schools are making the test optional, in what the academic journal Science dubbed “GRExit.” Stephanie Saul of The New York Times describes the new format, and how admissions are changing as the pandemic eases and the Supreme Court reconsiders affirmative action. (June 2023)
Should Zoom Classes Outlive the Pandemic?
After colleges went online during the pandemic, professors reported “stunning levels of student disengagement.” Now, many schools are walking back those policies and no longer offer coursework online. While this is welcome for many students, others with disabilities and chronic illnesses argue that Zoom is the only safe way for them to attend. Julian Roberts-Grmela of the Chronicle of Higher Education has more. (June 2023)
What Would College Classes Look Like in Virtual Reality?
Imagine if your first-year biology class took place at an “Alien Zoo,” where you dissect animals and identify medical conditions. This is already happening at Arizona State University, where thousands of students pair their real-life lecture courses with virtual labs. Students in the virtual reality course were 1.7 times more likely to earn an A than those in the regular one, reports Olivia Sanchez of The Hechinger Report. (June 2023)