VOA Azerbaijani Reporters Injured by Booby Trap Explosion in Ukraine

FILE - Undated map of Ukraine showing location of Mykolaiv — also known as Mykolayiv — in the southern half of Ukraine. Two VOA Azerbaijani Service journalists were injured Saturday when a booby trap left by Russian soldiers exploded in the region.
myrne, ukraine — 

VOA Azerbaijani Service journalists Idrak Jamalbeyli and Seymur Shikhaliyev received shrapnel wounds Saturday when a booby trap left by Russian soldiers exploded as they were reporting in the previously Russian-occupied trenches near the village of Myrne in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine.

Ukrainian volunteers were showing Jamalbeyli and Shikhaliyev extensive trenches dug by Russian troops in the area when the explosion was ignited by a trap set up by the departed Russian soldiers.

Jamalbeyli was wounded by some shrapnel in one of his legs, and one of Shikhaliyev’s arms was hit, also by shrapnel. Both are recovering, and they did not sustain serious injuries. One of the Ukrainian volunteers also received light wounds on his face.

