VOA Immigration Weekly Recap: April 30-May 6

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Explainer: Why Biden Is Sending Troops to US-Mexico Border

The Biden administration is sending 1,500 active-duty military personnel to the U.S.-Mexico border, as it expects an increase in migrant arrivals after May 11 when coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions, known as Title 42, end. Immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

US Homeland Security Chief Pledges Faster Processing of Immigration Cases

The U.S. Homeland Security chief on Sunday pledged to use existing U.S. immigration laws to process thousands of migrants expected to try to cross its southwestern border with Mexico starting May 12. That is one day after President Joe Biden's administration ends its use of a law linked to the coronavirus pandemic to quickly expel undocumented arrivals for health reasons. VOA's Ken Bredemeier has the story.

Biden Sends 1,500 Troops to Southern Border, Expects Migrant Surge

The Biden administration will send 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of an expected migrant surge following the end of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions, Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement Tuesday. The Associated Press reports.

Colorado Restaurant Serves Taste of Ukraine

The Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails, one of the first Ukrainian restaurants in Denver, Colorado, opened its doors in January. The venue's owner is the grandson of Ukrainian immigrants, and every dish is a tribute to his family. Svitlana Prystynska has the story.

VOA60 Africa: UN Says Over 330,000 People Internally Displaced in Sudan

More than 100,000 refugees have crossed from Sudan to neighboring countries to escape fighting between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, U.N. officials said Tuesday. Additionally, 334,053 people have so far been displaced within the country since April 15.

Around the world

China's Foreign Minister Makes Rare Visit to Myanmar Border

China's foreign minister called for stability and a crackdown on cross-border criminal activity along the country's border with Myanmar, during an unusual visit to the volatile region on Tuesday. The Associated Press reports.

More Than 800,000 Sudanese Refugees Expected to Flee to Neighboring Countries

Aid agencies are gearing up for what is expected to be a massive exodus of more than 800,000 refugees and returnees fleeing for safety from war-torn Sudan to neighboring countries at a time when U.N. humanitarian agencies and partners are facing a severe funding shortage. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

Italian Conductor Muti to Visit Syrian Refugee Camp

Italian conductor Riccardo Muti plans to visit Syrian musicians living in the vast Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan on the sidelines of his annual Roads of Friendship concert series that aims to use music to build bridges and help those affected by war. The Associated Press reports.

Goodbye, Bakhmut: Svetlana's Tale of Escape From City She Loves

It took Svetlana and her husband, Misha, 19 years to get their own apartment. It was on the seventh floor of a 10-story building, the highest in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. This was in 1995, a few years after she exchanged her Soviet Union passport for a Ukrainian one at the local police station.

Their beloved apartment is now in the epicenter of the most violent battle of Russia's war in Ukraine to date. VOA's Middle East correspondent Heather Murdock reports.

UN Chief: Sudan Facing 'Humanitarian Catastrophe'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed Wednesday for an end to the fighting in Sudan and called for international support for the Sudanese people, who he said are facing a humanitarian catastrophe. Margaret Besheer, VOA's United Nations correspondent, has the story.

In brief

— The United States, Spain and Canada announced in a statement a joint commitment to Latin America, pledging to "promote safe, orderly, humane, and regular migration, and create economic and social opportunities and strengthen development options for the people of the region."